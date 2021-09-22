a million little things

'A Million Little Things' season 4 premieres on ABC Wednesday

By Marsha Jordan and Hosea Sanders
EMBED <>More Videos

'A Million Little Things' season 4 premieres on ABC Wednesday

"A Million Little Things" is back! The series follows a group of friends as they cope with the unsettling events that shape their shared fate.

The Howards are supporting each other through more challenges this season.

"I love Rome and Regina's relationship, their connection and foundation, their teamwork," said Christina Moses, who plays Regina. "I live vicariously through them. I love that."

SEE ALSO | On The Red Carpet fall preview: What to watch this September

Roman is focused on film and struggling with his mental health.

"As a Black man suffering from depression in this role, it helps to normalize the conversation that needed to be had for a long time," said Romany Malco, who plays Roman. "I just don't recall many times in America where the health of Black men is prioritized, so I feel like this is groundbreaking, to say the least."

You can watch the season premiere of "A Million Little Things" on ABC at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisionabca million little thingsabc premieres
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
A MILLION LITTLE THINGS
'A Million Little Things' season 3 brings changes for characters, actors
'A Million Little Things' returns for season 3
Actor David Giuntoli talks about 'A Million Little Things'
ABC Fall Premiere Week: Exciting week of TV continues
TOP STORIES
Brian Laundrie search continues in massive Florida reserve
Gabby Petito disappearance timeline: What we know so far
Restraining order lifted on NYC vaccine mandate for teachers, staff
AccuWeather: Flash flood watch for NYC, Tri-State
Melvin Van Peebles, godfather of Black cinema, dies at 89
Community steps up for more than 100 NJ seniors homeless after Ida
Why isn't there an arrest warrant for Laundrie? Dan Abrams explains
Show More
NYC marks 6 months of revitalization-focused City Cleanup Corps
Model couple's wedding bash derailed after a booking mix-up
2021 TCS NYC Marathon: NYRR outlines COVID safety guidelines
MTA stepping up face mask enforcement
Mega Millions ticket worth $432 million sold in NYC
More TOP STORIES News