Sandy Kenyon sits down with actor David Giuntoli of 'A Million Little Things'

PASADENA, California (WABC) -- Psychologists like to tell patients, "You're only as sick as your secrets." And by that standard, the group of friends on ABC's "A Million Little Things" is pretty sick."This group is not great with being straight up with each other," actor David Giuntoli said."A Million Little Things" began with the suicide of one of the pals, and the series deals with what happens afterwards.Giuntoli's character, Eddie, was having an affair with that guy's wife at the time he killed himself.His widow has since given birth to a daughter, and Eddie is the father -- but he remains married to another woman."I get a kick out of it," Giuntoli said during an interview at ABC's Winter Press Tour in Pasadena. "I really like kind of provocative things that Eddie has done in the past and the responses on Twitter. I love it."I have a friend named Michael Knight who played Tad the Cad on "All My Children" for years, and I discovered to my surprise that fans often thought he was a cheater in real life -- which he most definitely was not.So I asked David, "Do people relate to you and start talking to you like the character?"Just back from the holidays, he responded that he'd met his wife's "very protective cousin, who's lovely, and he's definitely giving me the once over. He's like, 'I had trouble with you, maybe you're just a really good actor.' I'm like, 'Man, it's the words they write.'"If you're not up to speed on the bad choices Eddie's been making, not to worry. There is ample opportunity to catch up."A Million Little Things" may be an ABC TV show that is broadcast by the network each week, but it's also ideal for a world where streaming has become the norm in so many homes and where a DVR has become standard equipment.And according to Giuntoli, fans like to "catch up one, two, three episodes at a time, so it's been very helpful."In fact, during some weeks, the audience for "A Million Little Things" grows by 160% after an entire week's worth of viewing has been counted.----------