The death of Aaliyah: Original news coverage from The Vault

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The death of 22-year-old R&B singer and actress Aaliyah stunned the world on Aug. 25, 2001.
She and eight others died in a plane crash in the Bahamas.
This is how Channel 7 Eyewitness News in New York covered the tragic story.
