Aaron Judge home run chase: How to watch tonight's Yankees-Red Sox game as slugger chases record

THE BRONX (WABC) -- How can you watch Yankees slugger Aaron Judge take a swing at history if you can't make it out to Yankee Stadium Friday? Here's what you need to know.

With another home run Aaron Judge would match Yankee legend Roger Maris' American League record of 61 home runs in a season when the New York Yankees host the Boston Red Sox at 7:05 p.m. ET.

Judge, who has 60 homers, came up just short Thursday night on a long drive caught right in front of the center field fence.

Fans can watch Friday night's game for free on Apple TV+.

No subscription is required, but viewers must have an Apple ID.

To watch, launch the Apple TV app on your Apple device, smart TV, gaming console, streaming device, or visit https://tv.apple.com/.

And then tap or click Apple TV+ Major League Baseball and follow the instructions.

Here's everything else you need to know about Friday's game:

Boston Red Sox (72-77, fifth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (91-58, first in the AL East)

New York; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Rich Hill (7-7, 4.70 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 90 strikeouts); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (12-7, 3.41 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 236 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -210, Red Sox +176; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees will try to keep a five-game home win streak going when they face the Boston Red Sox.

New York has a 53-22 record in home games and a 91-58 record overall. The Yankees have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the AL at .241.

Boston has a 35-40 record in road games and a 72-77 record overall. The Red Sox have the third-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .321.

Friday's game is the 17th time these teams match up this season. The Yankees are up 10-6 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with a .316 batting average, and has 27 doubles, 60 home runs, 97 walks and 128 RBI. Gleyber Torres is 17-for-43 with four home runs and 14 RBI over the past 10 games.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 67 extra base hits (39 doubles, a triple and 27 home runs). Reese McGuire is 7-for-14 with a double, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 8-2, .291 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .262 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Wandy Peralta: 15-Day IL (back), Frankie Montas: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Clarke Schmidt: day-to-day (foot), Marwin Gonzalez: day-to-day (head), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (toe), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Benintendi: 10-Day IL (wrist), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (foot), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Red Sox: Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (heel), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (hip), Franchy Cordero: 60-Day IL (ankle), Kutter Crawford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 60-Day IL (back), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eric Hosmer: 10-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (finger), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

