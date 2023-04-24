Jets acquire Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, ESPN sources

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been traded to the New York Jets for several draft picks, sources tell ESPN.

According to Adam Schefter, the Jets will get Rodgers, pick No. 15, and a 2023 fifth-round pick (No. 170).

The Packers will get pick No. 13, a 2023 second-round pick (No. 42), a sixth-round pick (No. 207), a conditional 2023 second-round-pick that becomes a first if Rodgers plays 65% of the plays.

"With Aaron Rodgers now traded to New York, the Jets are expected to become prime-time darlings when the NFL schedule is released next month and could play up to six prime-time games, per sources," Schefter said via Twitter. "They had one last year, a Thursday nighter vs. the Jaguars."

This marks the second time in 15 years that the Packers have traded an iconic quarterback to the Jets.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

