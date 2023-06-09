ABC7NY's Celebrate Brooklyn Sweepstakes - Rules

ABC7's Celebrate Brooklyn Sweepstakes

OFFICIAL SWEEPSTAKES RULES 2023

By participating in ABC7's Celebrate Brooklyn Sweepstakes (the "Sweepstakes"), each entrant agrees that all decisions regarding the Sweepstakes, including but not limited to, eligibility determinations, rules and rule interpretations, and the handling of technical difficulties or other errors are at the sole and exclusive discretion of "Sponsor" (as defined below) and are final, binding and not subject to appeal. AARP is not responsible for the collection, submission or processing of entries or the administration of the Sweepstakes.

I. NAME OF SPONSOR: WABC Television (New York), LLC, licensee of WABC-TV, located at 77 West 66th Street, New York, NY 10023 (referred to as "Sponsor").

II. ELIGIBILITY:

Entrants must be eighteen (18) years of age or older at time of entry and be legal residents of the United States who are physically located and residing in the Designated Market Area ("DMA") (i.e., the viewing area) of the local owned ABC station in New York, New York (WABC-TV/New York) this area covers the following counties in the New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania - New York: Kings, Queens, New York, Suffolk, Bronx, Nassau, Westchester, Richmond, Orange, Dutchess, Rockland, Ulster, Putnam and Sullivan counties; New Jersey: Bergen, Middlesex, Essex, Monmouth, Hudson, Ocean, Union, Morris, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Hunterdon and Warren counties; Connecticut: Fairfield county; Pennsylvania: Pike county, for purposes of this Contest, the foregoing counties shall be referred to collectively as the "Territory".

Any entrants (including, but not limited to, employees, consultants, independent contractors, and interns) who have, within the past six (6) months, performed services for Sponsor, American Broadcasting Companies, Inc., AARP, and any organizations responsible for sponsoring, fulfilling, administering, advertising or promoting the Sweepstakes or supplying the prize, and/or their respective parent, subsidiary, affiliated and successor companies, and immediate family and household members of such individuals, are not eligible to enter or play. "Immediate family members" shall mean parents, stepparents, children, stepchildren, siblings, stepsiblings, or spouses. "Household members" shall mean people who share the same residence at least three (3) months a year."

In addition, Sponsor may render ineligible any person who, in Sponsor's sole discretion, is sufficiently acquainted with anyone involved in the development, production or administration of this Sweepstakes.

III. HOW AND WHEN TO ENTER: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.

From 12:01 am Eastern Time ("ET") on June 16, 2023 until 11:59 pm ET on July 2,, 2023 (the "Entry Period"), entrants may enter the Sweepstakes by visiting abc7ny.com (the "Website"), locating the Sweepstakes and Rules section of the Website, clicking on the Sweepstakes-themed link, and filling out an entry form.

How to register: You must be a registered member of abc7ny.com to enter.

Existing Member: As a Member, you may enter the Sweepstakes by logging in to the Website with your user name ("User Name") or email address ("Address") and password and following the entry instructions.

Non-Member: If you are not a Member, you may become a Member free of charge by visiting the Website and registering by providing the requested information on the registration form through the "sign up" or similar section on the Website. By creating a Member account, you acknowledge your agreement to the Terms of Use (available at http://disneytermsofuse.com). Upon becoming a Member and meeting eligibility requirements, you may enter the Sweepstakes by following the instructions.

By clicking the "Continue" button to continue with your entry, you confirm that you meet the eligibility requirements of this Sweepstakes and agree to these Sweepstakes Official Rules.

During the registration and entry process, you may be asked to consent to receive promotional and marketing emails from WABC-TV and/or other members of the Walt Disney family of companies, and AARP NY. Consenting to receive promotional, marketing or reminder emails is optional, does not have to be agreed to in order to be eligible to enter the Sweepstakes and does not improve your chances of winning. In the event you do consent to receive these emails, the use of such emails shall be subject to ABC's Privacy Policy, available at www.disneyprivacyCentre.com and/or AARP Privacy Policy available at www.aarp.org/privacy.

LIMIT ONE (1) ENTRY PER PERSON AND PER EMAIL PER DAY DURING THE ENTRY PERIOD. For purposes of these Official Rules, a 'day' is defined as any twenty-four (24) hour period during the Entry Period beginning at 12:01 am ET and ending twenty-four (24) hours later at 11:59 pm ET. Sponsor is not responsible for failed, partial or garbled computer transmissions, or technical failures of any kind, including but not limited to, electronic malfunction or damage of any network, hardware or software.

If for any reason the Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, other cause beyond Sponsor's control that corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process, and to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Sweepstakes. No responsibility is assumed for: any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to, or alteration of entries; or any problems or technical malfunctions of any telephone network or lines, computer online systems, servers, or providers, computer equipment, software, failure of any email or electronic entry to be received on account of technical problems of traffic congestion on the internet or at any website, or any combination thereof, including any injury or damage to entrant's or any other person's computer related to or resulting from participation in or downloading any materials from this Sweepstakes. Entries remain the property of Sponsor and will not be returned or acknowledged. If canceled, Sponsor reserves the right at its discretion to determine the winner using all non-suspect eligible entries received up to the time of cancellation.

IV. HOW AND WHEN WINNER WILL BE SELECTED AND NOTIFIED: One (1) potential winner will be selected in a random drawing conducted from among all eligible entries received on or about July 3, 2023. The potential winner will be notified on or aboutJuly 3, 2023. Odds of winning depend on number of valid entries received. Final determination of winner is always conditional on verification of eligibility and compliance with all rules and procedures. The potential winner will be notified by the telephone number or email address provided on the entry form. Potential winner must confirm eligibility and acceptance of prize within forty-eight (48) hours of notification. If a potential winner cannot be reached, fails to confirm eligibility and acceptance of prize within forty-eight (48) hours of notification, or if such potential winner is found to be ineligible or cannot or does not comply with these Official Rules, such potential winner will be disqualified and an alternate winner may be selected from remaining non-winning entries received. Any prize not claimed by July 7, 2023 at 12:00 pm ET (noon) (or such other time as indicated by Sponsor) will be forfeited. To claim prize, (a) winner must provide proof of age, identity and residency, (b) winner must sign and return affidavit of eligibility/compliance with rules, publicity/liability release and indemnification all within time period specified by Sponsor.

V. PRIZE:

One (1) prize is available to be won. The prize consists of two (2) VIP tickets to BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn Show in Prospect Park, Brooklyn, New York and two (2) WABC swag bags with WABC promotional items such as notebooks, tote bags, phone chargers, and coffee mugs ("Prize"). Exact items included in swag bags are at Sponsor's sole discretion. Tickets will be on a date mutually agreed upon between Sponsor and confirmed winner and delivered electronically via email. The approximate retail value of the Prize is $300.

Sponsor shall have no responsibility or liability for cancellations, delays, or any other change by any company or person providing any element of the Prize due to reasons beyond Sponsor's control, and is not responsible or liable for any expenses incurred as a consequence thereof. Prize event is subject to cancellation. If a winner chooses to attend the event with no guest, the remaining elements of the Prize shall constitute full satisfaction of Sponsor's obligation to winner and no additional compensation will be awarded.

Prize components may not be sold, traded, transferred, or rescheduled to dates not within the fulfillment period set forth above, or refunded. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Sponsor will not replace any lost, mutilated or stolen tickets.

Any and all transportation to/from the event and any corresponding accommodations will not be provided by Sponsor and will be each winner's sole responsibility. Tickets must be used on the date specified by Sponsor. Tickets are subject to certain terms and conditions as specified thereon. Seat locations will be determined by Sponsor. Winner and their guest must comply with all venue rules and regulations. Failure to do so may result in forfeiture of prize. Winner is solely responsible with all applicable taxes associated with claiming the Prize. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute the Prize or element of the Prize with something of equal or greater value in its sole discretion should the Prize or any element of the Prize become unavailable.

VI. RELEASES: By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these official rules and the decisions of the Sponsor, which shall be final in all respects. By participating in the Sweepstakes and/or accepting any prize that they may win, entrants agree to release Sponsor, their respective parent, subsidiary, affiliated and successor companies, advertising and promotion agencies and prize suppliers, and each of their respective officers, directors, agents, representatives and employees, as well as each of their respective successors, representatives and assigns (collectively, the "Released Parties") from any and all actions, claims, injury, loss or damage arising in any manner, directly or indirectly, from participation in the sweepstakes and/or acceptance or use of the prize. Entrants authorize the Released Parties to use their name, voice, likeness, biographical data, city and state of residence, entry materials and any materials collected by Sponsor as part of awarding the prize in programming or promotional material, in any media now known or hereafter created or conceived, worldwide in perpetuity, or on a winner's list, if applicable, without further compensation unless prohibited by law. Sponsor is not obligated to use any of the above-mentioned information or materials, but may do so and may edit such information or materials, at Sponsor's sole discretion, without further obligation or compensation.

VII. MISCELLANEOUS; WINNER'S LIST:

VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. All federal, state and local laws and regulations apply.

Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process and to cancel, terminate, modify and/or suspend the Sweepstakes in the event of tampering or other circumstances, including but not limited to acts of God or civil disturbance that render it impractical or impossible to complete or fulfill the Sweepstakes as originally planned and to award the Prize as Sponsor deems equitable in its sole discretion.

For the name of the winner, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Celebrate Brooklyn Sweepstakes Winner List, 79 Fifth Avenue, 15th Floor, New York, NY 10003 within sixty (60) days after Sweepstakes end date.