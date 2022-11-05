Abbott Dash 5k brings runners of all levels together ahead of Sunday's marathon in NYC

NEW YORK, New York (WABC) -- The Abbott Dash to the Finish Line 5k is a great warmup for the TCS Marathon on Sunday.
Runners started this race at the United Nations at 8:45 a.m. and will end in Central Park at the marathon finish line.
While enjoying the exercise, runners will travel past Grand Central Terminal and Radio City Music Hall.
The race was open to both runners of the marathon tomorrow, and non-marathoners.
Sam Ryan of Eyewitness News is among the runners of the 5k!
