Abbott Dash 5k brings runners of all levels together ahead of Sunday's marathon in NYC

The Abbott Dash to the Finish Line 5k is 3.1 miles of fun and allows runners of all levels to run on parts of the marathon course.

NEW YORK, New York (WABC) -- The Abbott Dash to the Finish Line 5k is a great warmup for the TCS Marathon on Sunday.

Runners started this race at the United Nations at 8:45 a.m. and will end in Central Park at the marathon finish line.

While enjoying the exercise, runners will travel past Grand Central Terminal and Radio City Music Hall.

The race was open to both runners of the marathon tomorrow, and non-marathoners.

Sam Ryan of Eyewitness News is among the runners of the 5k!

ALSO READ | Threat to NJ synagogues 'mitigated' as FBI identifies 'source of threat'

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.