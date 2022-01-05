entertainment

ABC's new comedy 'Abbott Elementary' hopes to hit TV's honor roll with lessons in life and laughter

"Abbott Elementary" will air Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET.
By George Pennacchio
Show biz veterans Sheryl Lee Ralph and Lisa Ann Walter are bringing their talents to ABC's newest sitcom "Abbott Elementary."

They play longtime teachers at an understaffed and underfunded Philadelphia public school.

Both characters know how to take care of business in their own very different ways.

"Isn't it wonderful how we are able to tackle some very important subjects, at the same time, make you think and then make you laugh?" said Ralph. "People are going to be learning so many things that they were not open to before in watching this show."



Both actresses had parents who were teachers. Walter's character is a street-smart teacher with some interesting friends.

"These could be people from my family," said Walter. "From the hoop earrings to the closet full of swag. I mean, these are people that just know how to get stuff. You need the stuff, I got the stuff! You feel like eating some baked ziti, I'm going to make some at home and bring you some meatballs."

"Abbott Elementary" was created by star Quinta Brunson. Ralph plays a character based on Brunson's own mother.



"It is so wonderful, at this time, to see a show where teachers are not the butt of the joke, but they are the heart of the show," said Ralph, "Teachers across this country, and we can't it enough, deserve more. More respect, more support, more money!"

Walter has loved being able to tell the stories you will be seeing since her first day on the job.

"On this show, from day one, I was like, 'These are people I would not mind spending the next 10 years with," she said. "I don't think I've ever felt this comfortable in a cast. It feels very much like home."

