'Abbott Elementary' lunch box truck provides school supplies, food for staff at Brooklyn schools

A giant 'Abbott Elementary' lunch box rolled through the streets in Brooklyn, delivering some special surprises to local teachers.

A giant 'Abbott Elementary' lunch box rolled through the streets in Brooklyn, delivering some special surprises to local teachers.

A giant 'Abbott Elementary' lunch box rolled through the streets in Brooklyn, delivering some special surprises to local teachers.

A giant 'Abbott Elementary' lunch box rolled through the streets in Brooklyn, delivering some special surprises to local teachers.

BROOKLNY, New York (WABC) -- A giant lunch box rolled through the streets in Brooklyn, delivering some special surprises to local teachers.

Ahead of the season 3 premiere of 'Abbott Elementary,' a giant truck dropped off supplies at several schools.

This was part of a nationwide drive, dropping off 10,000 items needed to help teachers at schools across the country.

"It's all about the morale and being celebrated," said Keva Pitts Girard, the principal of P.S. 284. "It's not an easy job what we do every day and definitely not in the community that we're in, so sometimes it can be challenging and a little bit discouraging when you push so hard, but to be celebrated and recognized in this way is definitely appreciated and boosts the morale for all of us."

The one-hour season premiere of 'Abbott Elementary' was set to air on Wednesday, February 7, at 9 p.m. ET on ABC 7.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.