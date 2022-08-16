HCA TV Awards: ABC's "Abbott Elementary," Lead Winners in Multiple Categories

It was a big night for ABC with "Abbott Elementary" winning four HCA awards.

LOS ANGELES -- It was a big night for ABC with "Abbott Elementary" winning four HCA awards, including the Best Broadcast Network Series, Comedy. "Abbott Elementary" creator and star Quinta Brunson won Best Writing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy, as well as Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy. Brunson topped off the night by winning the honorary Breakout Star Award.

The winning streak continued for ABC's Abbott with Janelle James winning Best Supporting Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy. James tells On The Red Carpet, "Who doesn't want to be recognized by their peers, I think that's amazing."

On The Red Carpet caught up with a few of the series' principal actors at the event where they talked about the attention the show has been getting. "It's definitely been a whirlwind," said Tyler James Williams. "People that didn't know about this show at the top of the year and then now we are here, so I think we just gonna ride the wave right now and try to keep the work what it needs to be."

"To be in-between seasons of Abbott as we are right now and to feel this kind of embrace of people really digging it is incredible, it's a really, really good feeling," explains Chris Perfetti.

The evening's awards celebrated broadcast, cable, streaming, content and talent. The night's top winners included:

Best Game Show

Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)

Best Cable Series, Comedy

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Best Streaming Limited or Anthology Series

Dopesick (Hulu)

Best Streaming Movie

Chip 'N Dale: Rescue Rangers (Disney+)

Best Actress in a Streaming Series, Comedy

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Best Actor in a Streaming Series, Comedy

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series, Anthology Series, or TV Movie

Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX)

Best Actress in a Streaming Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout (Hulu)

Best Actor in a Streaming Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Michael Keaton, Dopesick (Hulu)

Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick (Hulu)

Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Best Streaming Docuseries or Non-Fiction Series

The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+)