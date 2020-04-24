ABC

'Baker and the Beauty' star Nathalie Kelley gives advice on dating strong, independent women

Nathalie Kelley gives her two cents on the type of man it takes to date a successful woman.
By Andrea Lans
ABC's new show "The Baker and the Beauty" goes against the grain of the typical romantic comedy formula. With a Latin twist, the show depicts a love story between hardworking baker, Daniel Garcia (Victor Rasuk), and international superstar Noa Hamilton (Nathalie Kelley).

"Instead of a Prince Charming, I've been calling Noa a Princess Charming," Kelley said. "She's making all the dreams and wishes come true for this guy that she meets."

Fairytale scenario aside, "The Baker and the Beauty" shines a light on what it's like to be in the public eye.

"We live in an age where [the concept of a] celebrity is something we're all obsessed with," Kelley said. "We think we know a lot about them, but really we're just looking at the projection that we have onto these people."

Kelley explained that she was drawn to the show because it explores "the reality of the human underneath" the fantasy that the media portrays. As the season progresses, we will uncover what lies beneath Noa's fame.

While Noa is strong-willed and independent, Kelley enjoyed exploring her vulnerable sides: "Like most of us, she lays in bed wondering if she's ever going to find love, if she's ever going to find a man that can deal with her success."

Kelley echoes the concerns of many successful women, famous or not: "It takes a very strong man, a man who's very confident in himself, to stand next to somebody like us. To be able to fit into our world without feeling threatened or challenged."

As it turns out, the man capable of balancing out Noa is a family-oriented baker from Little Havana, Miami. Kelley teased that audiences can expect the lovebirds to "jump right in" with their whirlwind romance. However, the question the rest of the season will explore is: What are the consequences of dating a celebrity?

"The story follows them as they figure out if compromising their lifestyle for love is really worth it," Rasuk previously told On The Red Carpet.
EMBED More News Videos

ABC cooks up new romantic comedy "The Baker and the Beauty" and actor Victor Rasuk tells On The Red Carpet everything from the show's family-oriented themes to flour fights with his co-star.



Watch "The Baker and the Beauty" Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT | 9 p.m. CT on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdatingcelebrityromanceabc primetimeromantic comedytelevisionabc
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
ABC
'Station 19' cast shows appreciation, applauds for health heroes
Trevor Holmes talks about week 2 of 'Listen to Your Heart'
Star-studded 'Disney Family Singalong' to air on ABC tonight
ABC's 'Summer Fun and Games' returns this May
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New Jersey allows renters to use security deposits to pay rent
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
2 states ease lockdowns as US COVID-19 toll passes 50,000
Round 2 of NFL Draft kicks off Friday
New Jersey confirmed COVID-19 cases top 100,000
7 On Your Side: Best and worst money moves during the pandemic
Hospitalizations down, deaths lower at 422 in NY
Show More
NYC mayor believes 15-20% of New Yorkers already exposed to virus
LI man charged with hoarding, price-gouging PPE
NY hospital credits proning for giving COVID-19 patients new hope
Backlash for Macy's, mayor after fireworks decision
What it's like for NYPD, first responders protecting homeless from COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News