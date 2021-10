Protect Our Children: Effects of the Pandemic

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The program is hosted by Eyewitness News Anchor Shirleen Allicot, and focuses on the continued impact the pandemic has had on youth, with advice from professionals on how we can address and improve the mental, emotional and physical health of youth.Despite the ongoing pandemic, the special shares stories of individuals who faced difficult challenges and survived hardships that seemed insurmountable.- While COVID-19 ravaged the country, the ongoing opioid crisis increased with some cities reporting more opioid-related deaths than COVID-19. A recovering addict in New Jersey, whose journey with drugs and alcohol started when he was 13, shares his accomplishment of how he obtained his graduate degree and is a caseworker helping others through recovery.- The energy of a 20-year-old who has been in multiple group homes since the age of four and survived a period of incarceration on Rikers Island is inspiring; and a tribute to the organizations and social workers who are stepping up to help youth in need.- While the tri-state area has been in lockdown during the pandemic, there's been an increase of domestic abuse. In addition, child exploitation has dramatically increased with sextortion and child porn. The special shines a light on this issue and provides guidance to survivors on how to reach educators and professionals who can be of help.- Confinement at home has led to issues with physical and mental health. A Long Island family shares their intervention experience with their 7-year-old child during the pandemic. Viewers will hear from pediatricians and mental health experts that provide advice to parents on how to help children navigate their health during the pandemic.The special features experts that include clinicians and researchers from Prevention Links, Union County Star Program, NJ, GOSO Getting Out & Staying Out, Child Advocacy Center, The Safe Center LI and the Healthy Weight & Wellness Center at Stony Brook Children's Hospital.WABC-TV has long been dedicated to covering the important issues of health and safety of youth in the community. WABC's "Protect Our Children" campaign, which launched in 1998, includes informational safety messages, a dedicated website and a missing children campaign that can be seen on every WABC Eyewitness News program. The station has produced a number of compelling local programs addressing the stress-related problems plaguing a vulnerable population - children. The series has received six Emmy Awards, six Gracie Awards from the American Women in Radio-TV-Film (AWRT) and awards from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, (NCMEC). Learn more about "Protect Our Children" at ABC7NY.com/Protect ____"Protect Our Children: Effects of the Pandemic" 2021Prevention Links732-381-4100info@preventionlinks.orgSubstance Abuse and Mental Health Services AdministrationTreatment Referral Routing Service800-662-HELP (4357) National 24/7 HelplineMental Health AmericaFor Resources & Expert Advice800-969-6642NYS Department Of Health Opioid Overdose Initiative800-692-8528NYC WELL 24/7 HotlineText/Call/Chat to discuss stress, depression, anxiety or drug/alcohol abuse888-692- 9355Crisis Text LineTo text with a trained Crisis CounselorGetting Out and Staying Out (GOSO)212-831-5020info@gosonyc.orgThe Safe Center, LI516-465-4700TSCLI.org24/7 Safe Center Hotline516-542-0404To report child abuseFor Emergencies - Call 911Call statewide NYS Central Register800-342-3720National ChildHelp Child Abuse Hotline 24/7800-4-A-CHILD (800-422-4453)Stony Brook Children's Hospital631-444-KIDS (5437)American Foundation for Suicide Prevention888-333-AFSP (2377)1-800-273-TALK (8255) HotlineNational Suicide Prevention Lifeline24 Hour Hotline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)National Center For Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC)800-THE LOST (843-5678)