Lorraine Bracco discusses involvement non-profit for foster care children

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Academy Award Nominee Lorraine Bracco is well-known for her acting roles in Goodfellas and on the acclaimed series The Sopranos, but she is also a passionate advocate for foster children.

Bracco is a founding member of The Felix Organization, a non-profit dedicated to enriching the lives of children growing up in the foster care system.

Bracco recently sat down with Shirleen Allicot for a candid conversation about her involvement in the organization for WABC-TV's special, 'Protect Our Children: Surviving the System.'

Bracco will be leading The Felix Organization's third annual 'Walk This Way' event on May 21 at Pier 62 in Hudson River Park.

Protect Our Children: Surviving the System airs Saturday at 7 p.m. on Channel 7. The program includes personal stories from former foster children, foster parents, and other adults working to find them permanent homes. There are also stories about spotting the signs of child abuse and how to report it, and a look at the juvenile justice system and how one special organization is steering troubled teenagers away from a lifetime of legal jeopardy.

