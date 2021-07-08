Education

NYC rolls out comprehensive Academic Recovery Plan for public schools

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City is rolling out a comprehensive program designed to upgrade the quality of its public schools.

Among the top goals of the Academic Recovery Plan: Literacy for All, requiring all students to be reading on grade level by third grade.

To achieve this, the program calls for class size reductions, universal literacy coaches and a universal literacy screen.

The recovery plan also establishes a brand new Universal Mosaic Curriculum which is unique to NYC, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

The curriculum calls for adding 9 million new books to classroom libraries, emphasizing culturally responsive titles; new classroom support materials; and targeted professional development program for teachers and staff.

The plan also calls for 175,000 more digital devices to guarantee each student access to their own digital device; expanding computer science programs to serve 400,000 students, and computer science training for more than 5,000 educators.'



Other initiatives include new special education investments and college/career ready programs for high school students.

The rollout for some of these programs has already begun, said Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter. The Academic Recovery Plan is set to be fully implemented by 2023.

The announcement came two days after the kickoff of the city's "Summer Rising" program, which combines aspects of summer camp and summer school under one roof.

The idea is to give more city school kids something to do this summer, but it is already running into some problems.



