'Summer Rising': NYC's free k-12 summer school program kicks off amid extreme heat

It is a brand new program combining aspects of summer camp and summer school under one roof.
The idea is to give more city school kids something to do this summer, but it is already running into some problems.
Principals say many of their schools are already overcrowded and understaffed, after the city guaranteed enrollment without a plan to properly place everyone.
Still, Mayor Bill de Blasio is promising good things.
"This is going to be by far the biggest summer effort for our kids in the history of New York City," the mayor said. "And I really believe it is the shape of things to come more and more parents are turning to summarizing as a safe place for their kids to be it's free. It's going to be fun. It's going to be educational. It's going to help kids make up for lost time in school, but also have a lot of fun this summer connecting with their friends again."
"Summer Rising will be a holistic experience that combines the power of strong academic supports, social emotional learning and enrichment programming," said Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter. "Through this innovative partnership with DYCD and our trusted community partners, and thanks to our heroic principals, teachers and staff, we'll be able to serve any New York City student who wants to attend in-person so they can receive the comprehensive supports they need during this critical time."
Applications for in-person K-8 programs will open on Monday, April 26, and families can sign up through the discover DYCD website.
The mayor is expected to be out greeting students as they arrive Tuesday at P.S. 6 in Flatbush.
Also happening today, the YMCA of Greater New York reopens its summer day camps for the first time in two years.
There are more than 20 of them citywide offering programs like sports, dance and even robotics.
All of these camps are reopening on yet another scorching hot day.
Con Ed is once again urging customers to shut off the A/C and appliances when you are not home.
And when you are home, they want you to turn it up to the highest comfortable temperature.
Here is more information on the Summer Rising program:
Summer Rising is offering locations in every borough, with nearly half of all DOE school buildings serving students citywide.
All programs will follow rigorous health and safety protocols and have access to testing, nursing support and a telehealth call center. In addition, Situation Room policies and protocols will be followed.
All K-8 students participating in programs will have access to academic classes, enrichment programming including field trips, arts activities and outdoor recreation, and will engage in daily social emotional learning activities.
All programs will be free, in-person, and run in four time frames:
--Students in grades K-5 will participate in summer programming from July 6 to August 20. Students will engage five days a week, receiving academic support, engaging in social emotional learning activities, and participating in enrichment programming.
--Students with 12-month IEP services will participate in summer programming from July 2 to August 13, five days a week. They will receive instruction and related services based on their IEPs, as well as enrichment programming.
--Students in grades 6-8 will participate in summer programming from July 6 to August 12. Students will engage four days a week, receiving academic support, engaging in social emotional learning activities, and participating in enrichment programming.
--Students in grades 9-12 who have a Course in Progress, or who need to retake a course they failed in a prior term, will participate in academic instruction from July 6 to August 13. High school students will also have the opportunity to accelerate learning, and access social emotional supports and arts programming. Similar to prior years, high school students will continue to have the opportunity to participate in the Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP).
Remote programming options are available for interested families whose children are mandated for summer learning or have a 12-month IEP.
Program offerings for high school students will depend on school community need and may include a mix of in-person and remote options.
