'Summer Rising': NYC's free k-12 summer school program kicks off amid extreme heat

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Today marks the start of New York City's "Summer Rising" program, a new alternative to summer school for students.It is a brand new program combining aspects of summer camp and summer school under one roof.The idea is to give more city school kids something to do this summer, but it is already running into some problems.Principals say many of their schools are already overcrowded and understaffed, after the city guaranteed enrollment without a plan to properly place everyone.Still, Mayor Bill de Blasio is promising good things."This is going to be by far the biggest summer effort for our kids in the history of New York City," the mayor said. "And I really believe it is the shape of things to come more and more parents are turning to summarizing as a safe place for their kids to be it's free. It's going to be fun. It's going to be educational. It's going to help kids make up for lost time in school, but also have a lot of fun this summer connecting with their friends again.""Summer Rising will be a holistic experience that combines the power of strong academic supports, social emotional learning and enrichment programming," said Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter. "Through this innovative partnership with DYCD and our trusted community partners, and thanks to our heroic principals, teachers and staff, we'll be able to serve any New York City student who wants to attend in-person so they can receive the comprehensive supports they need during this critical time."Applications for in-person K-8 programs will open on Monday, April 26, and families can sign up through the discover DYCD website The mayor is expected to be out greeting students as they arrive Tuesday at P.S. 6 in Flatbush.Also happening today, the YMCA of Greater New York reopens its summer day camps for the first time in two years.There are more than 20 of them citywide offering programs like sports, dance and even robotics.All of these camps are reopening on yet another scorching hot day Con Ed is once again urging customers to shut off the A/C and appliances when you are not home.And when you are home, they want you to turn it up to the highest comfortable temperature.Here is more information on the Summer Rising program:----------