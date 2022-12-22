Child actor in latest Hulu series "Fleishman is in Trouble" got start in stand-up act with mom

A local child actor shares the stage with his mom for their mother-son stand-up routine. Sandy Kenyon has the story.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The estranged wife of a doctor New York City drops off their two kids and disappears and begins a whole season's worth of interesting complications, in the latest series from FX on Hulu, "Fleishman is in Trouble."

The youngest of those kids is played by a local boy from Bergen county named Maxim Swinton.

He has been acting since the age of three, and is managed by his mother, who happens to be a performer herself.

Inna Swinton is a lawyer-turned-stand-up comic but she is most proud of her role as a mom.

"My main job is taking care of our three kids," Inna said. "It's a big job."

All three of her kids are in show business and earlier this month the whole family visited the Comic Strip in Manhattan to watch their mom open for her son Maxim.

"Maxim was always very funny, and I was getting some jokes from him," Inna said. "I'd be like, 'my son said this, and my son said that,' and at some point I thought you know, he could say that on a stage." 12

His dad Rolfe helps Maxim hone the act that he co-writes with his mother.

"Sometimes, she writes the set-up, and I write the punch line," Maxim said. "Sometimes, I write the set-up and she writes the punchline. It's very cool cuz we work together."

His budding acting career has already had some major highlights like his most recent role opposite Jesse Eisenberg and Clare Danes in the FX on Hulu series "Fleishman is in Trouble."

"I feel my job as a parent is to nurture their talent," Inna said.

Supporting each other is a family affair with sisters Alex and Alexa attending performances between their own acting ventures. Alexa was in the ABC series Emergence when she was just 10-years-old.

Maxim is just starting his performing career but is already landing big laughts from his audience.

"It's like instant gratification," Maxim said. "Endorphins get released in your brain, and it's the best thing ever."

Fleishman is in Trouble is streaming now on Hulu, owned by the same parent company as ABC7.