Porch pirates: 3 NYC teens accused of stealing thousands worth of packages in NJ

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11688254" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A group of tenants in the Bronx called 7 On Your Side Investigates after a homeless man started living in the stairwell of their apartment building. Dan Krauth has more on this development.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11679024" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> As hundreds of thousands of refugees pour out of Ukraine, some are making it to the Delaware Valley for safety and a new life.

TEANECK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Three teenagers from the Bronx were arrested and charged with theft after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars of packages from residences in Teaneck.Police say 19-year-old Aderlin Lluberez, 18-year-old Albiery Lugo and a 17-year-old juvenile were taken into custody on Monday after an alert resident witnessed the group steal a package and called police.With the help of a second resident, officers were provided with video of one of the suspects, as well as the suspects' vehicle.As officers patrolled the area, they spotted the car and initiated a traffic stop.Authorities say the officers quickly noticed that the passenger compartment of the car was packed with what appeared to be stolen packages.A search of the trunk revealed it was packed with stolen items, police said.The investigation further revealed that the trio had allegedly driven around the area scouting houses for packages that had been delivered.They said a passenger would then exit the vehicle with an empty box from a prior theft, giving the appearance he was making a delivery.The thief would then leave the empty box on the front steps and steal the delivered item from the residence, according to officials.The three teens are charged with third-degree theft and are believed to have stolen from at least 11 homes in the area.Anyone who believes they may have been victimized are asked to call the Teaneck Police Department.----------