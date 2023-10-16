New York City rolls out first-ever Artificial Intelligence Action Plan

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City rolled out its first-ever Artificial Intelligence Action Plan Monday at City Hall.

The plan, billed as the first of its kind for a major U.S. city, will develop a framework for city agencies to evaluate AI tools and associated risks, officials said.

It also aims to help city government employees build AI knowledge and skills, and to support the responsible implementation of the new technology.

"This is a huge, huge step forward," Adams said. "What is different in New York City is we are not running away from AI. We are going to properly govern how we use AI in a responsible way."

The mayor said he hopes to use artificial intelligence to crack the chronic dysfunctionality of government.

The city will enable its first AI chatbot on the previously announced MyCity Business website.

Business owners will be able to direct their questions to the AI-powered bot.

"With the creation of the Office of Technology and Innovation, Mayor Adams has set a new standard for how to enable smarter tech adoption across city government," said Chief Technology Officer Fraser. "I am proud of my colleagues at OTI who have put forward a thoughtful approach that will guide how the City of New York supports its agencies through responsible adoption and shape the way cities around the world approach AI."

