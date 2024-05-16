WABC's Sandra Bookman, Art Moore honored at Dance to Unite Annual Benefit Gala

Eyewitness News Anchor Sandra Bookman and WABC's Vice President of Programming Art Moore were honored at Dance to Unite's 10th annual Gala Wednesday.

Sandra has been involved with Dance to Unite since 2019.

"Starting with the kids is a way (to get people to understand) that we can actually live together and respect each other, regardless of our differences. And that is what Dance to Unite does," Bookman said.

And it was Art's idea to produce the Eyewitness News special 'Finding Inspiration: Kids in the Arts' and he has been a passionate supporter of Dance to Unite ever since.

Dance to Unite is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to use dance as a vehicle to teach and celebrate cultural diversity.

