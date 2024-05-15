  • Watch Now
Man repeatedly stabbed during fight with two other people in Woodside, Queens

Wednesday, May 15, 2024 9:45PM
Man repeatedly stabbed during fight with two other people in Queens

WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- A man was repeatedly stabbed during a fight with two other people in Woodside, Queens Wednesday afternoon.

The fight happened near the Woodside Houses just after 2:45 p.m.

The 37-year-old man was taken to Elmhurst Hospital to be treated for his injuries, but was expected to survive.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

