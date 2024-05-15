Man repeatedly stabbed during fight with two other people in Woodside, Queens

Man repeatedly stabbed during fight with two other people in Queens

Man repeatedly stabbed during fight with two other people in Queens

Man repeatedly stabbed during fight with two other people in Queens

Man repeatedly stabbed during fight with two other people in Queens

WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- A man was repeatedly stabbed during a fight with two other people in Woodside, Queens Wednesday afternoon.

The fight happened near the Woodside Houses just after 2:45 p.m.

The 37-year-old man was taken to Elmhurst Hospital to be treated for his injuries, but was expected to survive.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.