Petition started to change Westchester library's policy after aide, adult with autism asked to leave

WEST HARRISON, New York (WABC) -- An issue of inclusivity has taken root in a town in Westchester County, after an adult with autism and his aide were both asked to leave the West Harrison Library last week over one the building's policies. Now that aide is fighting back.

Kayla Brown has started an online petition challenging the library's policy after her and Matt Maillet, who is biologically 31 but is developmentally closer to age five, were barred from the building.

The library's policy states no one over the age of 12 can use the children's section unless they are accompanying a child.

However, Maillet has autism and a rare genetic disorder called Prader Willi Syndrome.

"For them to say that, it just felt like a betrayal almost," Brown said. "If he had gotten unruly just like a child, I would have taken him out and tried to calm him down."

Brown isn't the only one with a battle. Maillet's parents are also in the fight, having advocated for people with disabilities due to the state's budget cuts resulting in fewer options.

"You end up going to Barnes and Noble, mall walking," said Daniel Maillet, Matt's father. "And that was a wonderful program. Kayla had found it and we enjoyed it."

The library director declined an interview citing privacy reasons.

In an email to Eyewitness News, they said it tried to accommodate Maillet by creating a small section of children's books and toys in the adult area. Maillet's parents say that's not an inclusive solution.

