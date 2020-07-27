Composer Alan Menken achieves EGOT with Daytime Emmy win

.@AIMenken has joined the elite group of #EGOT winners with #RapunzelsTangledAdventure winning the 2020 @DaytimeEmmys award in Outstanding Original Song in a Children’s, Young Adult or Animated Program category. Congratulations! #DaytimeEmmys pic.twitter.com/tqVr0wU0RB — Disney Channel PR (@DisneyChannelPR) July 27, 2020

NEW YORK -- Composer Alan Menken joins an elite club, becoming the 16th ever EGOT winner.The final piece of the puzzle came Sunday when Menken won the Daytime Emmy for "Best Original Song."The award-winning tune was featured in Disney Channel's "Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure."Menken has won eight Oscars and 11 Grammys, and also a Tony for best original score in "Newsies."Disney, the parent company of this station, congratulated Menken on his new EGOT status.