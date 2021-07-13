beatles

Beatles Mania: Couple has amassed one of world's largest memorabilia collections

EMBED <>More Videos

Beatles mania: Check out one of the largest memorabilia collections

HOUSTON, Texas -- It may seem like any "Day in the Life" for Alex Fazzino and Judy Espinosa, but visitors to their home quickly notice the focus of the couple's obsession.

They have spent more than 20 years traveling "Across the Universe" to build their Beatles memorabilia collection. It started with just one record, and has grown to more than 1,000 items.

The collection has turned their home into a museum of sorts, with three rooms filled with toys, dolls, bobbleheads, records, autographs, even a personal item of John Lennon's.

Alex and Judy have even been able to meet Sir Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, as they say, "With a Little Help from My Friends".

The lyric goes "All You Need is Love", but Alex and Judy have turned their love for the Beatles into a hobby that they hope will bring others joy for many years to come!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthoustonbeatleshoustonmusicabc13 originals
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BEATLES
'Get Back' documents making of Beatles 'Let It Be' album
Peter Jackson: 'Get Back' shatters myths about Beatles' final days
Eyewitness to the Death of John Lennon: A WABC-TV special
Reflecting on music history with Paul McCartney
TOP STORIES
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
7 On Your Side Black Friday buying guide: Shop early
Holiday shoppers out in force seeking Black Friday deals
Photos released in fatal stabbing of 36 year old near Penn Station
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
AccuWeather: Feels much colder
Show More
Possible landlord-tenant dispute leads to fire, injuries in Brooklyn
6 firefighters hurt, 12 left homeless in NYC apartment fire
1 NYPD officer shot by suspect released, 2nd remains in hospital
Hundreds of FedEx packages found tossed into ravine, sheriff says
Cyber Monday deals: Strategies to shop and save big
More TOP STORIES News