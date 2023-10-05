The John Lennon Real Love Project comes to NYC school

Theatre Within partnered with a NYC middle school to bring the John Lennon Real Love Project to 7th and 8th graders. Crystal Cranmore has the story.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Students inside Mott Hall on Thursday were keeping the legacy of the legendary Beatles musician alive.

Theatre Within, the nonprofit behind the Annual John Lennon Tribute in NYC, which provides free programs in creative expression, partnered with the middle school to bring the John Lennon Real Love Project to 7th and 8th graders.

"We are teaching kids about John Lennon, the man in his music, his messages and highest values of peace and equality," said Beth Bierko, who is a teaching artist.

Part of that lesson is rewriting and recording Lennon's classic songs.

"It's him singing and his original piano accompaniment, and with the miracle of technology, we've created space for the kids to sing their own verses," said Bierko.

A music video showcasing the students' vocals and what "Real Love" means to them will be shared online.

This is the first time Theatre Within has brought the program to a public school since it started in 2014.

It's also the first time it has taken place in Manhattan, not far from where Lennon lived and died.

"They're powerful songs," said Joe Raiola of Theatre Within. "The kids really love the songs and are inspired by them."

