House Ethics Committee reveals it has been investigating AOC for past 6 months

AOC says she is fully participating in the investigation and is confident the matter will be dismissed.

The House Ethics Committee says it has been investigating New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for the past six months.

Though the committee refused to share the reason for the probe, they pointed out that their statement on it "does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred."

The Conservative American Accountability Foundation did file a complaint to the Office of Congressional Ethics investigate AOC for "accepting an impermissible gift to attend the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala."

The committee did not reveal any information as to whether that complaint and the investigation are related.

AOC did not comment on the probe, other than to say she is fully participating in the investigation and is confident the matter will be dismissed.

The panel says that the probe will be extended into 2023 said it will announce further steps in the next Congress.

ALSO READ | 'Death of a Salesman' actors discuss where they found the inspiration for their roles

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.