Popular Harlem gay bar broken into, robbed; target of past hate crimes

Police say a report was filed for a burglary that occurred at Alibi Lounge in Harlem on Tuesday just before noon.
They say a 28-year-old man reported the incident to police after he received a notification of an alarm and discovered damage to the front door of the 7th Avenue bar and found $380 was stolen from the register.
This is not the first time Alibi Lounge has been a target.
The bar was the target of a hate crime last year, in which two rainbow flags were set on fire outside the club ahead of Pride Month.
WATCH | Police investigate hate crime after 2 rainbow flags were set on fire outside of Harlem gay bar ahead of Pride Month
No arrests have been made for the incident Tuesday and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
