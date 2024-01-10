On The Red Carpet goes behind the scenes of 'All Of Us Strangers'

Andrew Scott, Paul Mescal and the cast of 'All Of Us Strangers' look at how their emotional story of love and loss was brought to life.

LOS ANGELES -- On The Red Carpet goes behind the scenes and into the world of "All Of Us Strangers."

"All of Us Strangers" has earned nominations for the Gotham Awards, Independent Spirit Awards, Critics Choice Awards and the Golden Globe Awards. Andrew Scott's performance in particular has been lauded by critics, and by his castmates.

"My first feeling was that it was the most extraordinary, original script," said Scott.

The film explores themes of love, loss, isolation and acceptance. Scott plays Adam, a screenwriter who lives a sort of lonely life. One night, he meets Harry, played by Paul Mescal.

"Harry lives in the tower block with Adam. He should be a lot happier than he is. I think their loneliness kind of mirrors each other," said Mescal.

"It's about two different forms of love: familial love that we all experience when we're children. And then kind of romantic, adult love and how those two things affect each other and how you maybe can't give yourself over to adult love if you can't reconcile some of the stuff in your childhood," Scott said.

On The Red Carpet's look at "All Of Us Strangers" features interviews with the film's stars, director Andrew Haigh and those who brought this film to life. Find out how they were able to film pivotal scenes in the childhood home of Haigh and the emotions the stars had to tap into to bring about some of the most heartbreaking scenes.

See our special in the video above. And watch "All Of Us Strangers" in theaters now.

