Alleged car thief shot and wounded by NYPD in Queens

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Police shot and wounded an alleged car thief, and a second suspect is in custody following an incident in Jamaica, Queens.It ended just before 10 p.m. Sunday on 97th Avenue and Allendale Street in Jamaica.But it started a short time earlier and a few blocks away, on 101st Avenue.A man told police he left his keys inside his Honda, the engine still running.Two men jumped in and took off.Officers tracked the victim's cell phone and found the car on 97th Avenue.NYPD Chief of Patrol Juanita Holmes described what happened next:"As the officers exited the marked police vehicles, the suspects accelerated in reverse at a high rate of speed into a marked police van," Holmes said. "One officer discharged his firearm and struck the 28-year-old male in the chest."Police say the wounded suspect was the passenger, and that he is in stable condition at Jamaica Hospital.The 21-year-old driver was taken into custody without incident.No police officers were injured.As is always the case when an officer discharges their weapon, an internal investigation is underway.----------