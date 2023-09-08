Alligator spotted in New Jersey park finally captured after more than a week

PISCATAWAY, New Jersey (WABC) -- An alligator that caused a New Jersey park to close last week has been captured in a neighboring area.

A concerned citizen called the police Thursday night to report that they spotted an alligator in the roadway near Second Avenue in Piscataway.

When authorities responded, Piscataway Patrol Officer Ian Paglia put a leash around the 4-foot-long gator's neck. Officers drove it to Piscataway Police Headquarters in a car and secured it in a cell block.

They had to wait for NJ Fish and Wildlife because Edison Animal Control was not equipped to handle an alligator.

The Middlesex Borough Police Department first received a report of a small alligator seen at Victor Crowell Park last Wednesday afternoon.

The alligator had been spotted in Lake Creigton, commonly known as the Duck Pond, and Ambrose Brook in Victor Crowell Park.

A couple of days later, a witness said they saw the alligator attack a duck and pull it under the water.

The next day, officers spotted the gator and attempted to neutralize it by discharging their firearm at a close proximity.

The alligator immediately submerged into the water.

Thankfully, now that the alligator is in custody, Lt. Sean McManus of the Department of Environmental Protection Fish and Wildlife Bureau of Law Enforcement said the animal would be adopted by an area zoo/sanctuary.

Alligators are not native to New Jersey, so it is not clear how the animal got loose.

Although possession of alligators is illegal in New Jersey, they are sometimes purchased out of state. Owners often release the reptiles in local water bodies when they can no longer care for them.

