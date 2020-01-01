Fire destroys records, tears through 100-year-old building in New Jersey

ALPINE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 100-year-old building was destroyed by a fire in New Jersey on New Year's Day.Crews responded to the 4-alarm fire on Alpine Approach Road just after noon on Wednesday.The building was home to the administrative offices of the Palisades Park Commission and a branch of the Palisades Interstate Parkway Police. The building also housed a municipal court.Officials say the building housed all the records for the commission and they were all destroyed by the fire."It's horrible for the department, it's horrible for the commissioner and horrible for the people of New Jersey, it's devastating," said Palisades Park Commissioner Phillip White.The building is believed to have been built back in the 1920s."All the historic things in the building are lost forever - the chief's records and the records are gone," said Palisades Park Commissioner Sophie Haymann.The fire is believed to have started in the police office, although no official cause has been determined.Fire investigators and other law enforcement officials remain on the scene to investigate.Several surrounding towns in eastern Bergen County responded to the fire."The important thing to remember is that no one was hurt and we're appreciate to all the towns that responded to the county," White said.----------