Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg sues Rep. Jim Jordan to block interference in Trump case

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is suing Rep. Jim Jordan to keep the House Judiciary Committee from interfering in his ongoing investigation into former President Trump.

Bragg filed the suit in federal court in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday.

The lawsuit comes the day after the House Judiciary Committee announced it will hold a hearing next week with victims who they say are suffering under Bragg's policies.

He calls House Republicans' "brazen and unconstitutional attack" a "transparent campaign to intimidate and attack."

The field hearing is scheduled for April 17 at the Jacob K. Javits Federal Building in Lower Manhattan.

Jordan, an ally of Trump, said the panel will examine what he calls Bragg's "pro-crime, anti-victim" policies and what they claim have led to an increase in violent crime for New York City residents.

Democratic congressman Dan Goldman insists the Republicans are trying to embarrass and discredit Bragg, despite the fact that arrests are up and most crime in Manhattan is now trending lower.

