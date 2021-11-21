red carpet fashion

2021 American Music Awards red carpet: Host Cardi B wears gold mask, veil to award show | PHOTOS

Most-nominated artist Olivia Rodrigo sported a glossy baby blue gown.
By Alex Meier
On The Red Carpet celebrates 2021 AMAs

LOS ANGELES -- Cardi B tweeted that her wardrobe for the 2021 American Music Awards took about a month to prepare, and she did not disappoint.

The AMA host wore a gold mask paired with matching metal fingernails, a black veil and a floor-length strapless gown on the red carpet.

PHOTOS: 2021 AMA red carpet


This year's AMA red carpet was all about the sparkle and shine: most-nominated artist Olivia Rodrigo sported a glossy baby blue gown.

Slits and cutouts also had a moment this year: Performer Chloe's gown featured a hip-high slit beneath a waist-hugging cutout and Halle Bailey donned a midriff-revealing velvet brown dress.

Cardi B attends the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021, in Los Angeles, California.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC



Cardi won't let fans spread "rumors" about her look ahead of the fan-vote awards show.

"Can you give some scoop of who [you're] wearing on the amas?" one fan tweeted at the rap superstar.

"You gone have [to] tune in" she responded.



The "Bodak Yellow" and "I Like It" artist wore a sleek black halter gown for the ceremonial red carpet rollout Friday.

"I'm excited to wear all the clothes that I have... 'cause I'm giving fashion," she said during the event.

Host Cardi B attends the 2021 American Music Awards Red Carpet Roll-Out with Host Cardi B at L.A.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for MRC



South Korean superstars BTS were crowned artist of the year at the American Music Awards on Sunday, brushing aside challenges from Taylor Swift, Drake and The Weeknd as they took home a total of three awards. Olivia Rodrigo came into the night with a leading seven nominations but only took home the crown for favorite new artist of the year.

Performers included Coldplay and BTS, Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean, Jennifer Lopez, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak. joining forces as Silk Sonic, Bad Bunny, Diplo, Mickey Guyton and Tyler, The Creator.

Stream the 2021 American Music Awards the next day on Hulu.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
