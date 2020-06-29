Amazon giving front-line employees $500 million in bonuses amid coronavirus pandemic

Eligible part-time and full-time employees will receive $250 and $500 respectively while front-line Amazon and Whole Foods Market managers will receive $1,000. Delivery Service Partner owners will receive $3,000, and Amazon Flex drivers who meet a minimum hours requirement will receive $150.
In order to qualify, employees must have worked for Amazon throughout the month of June, Dave Clark, Amazon's senior vice president of worldwide operations, said in a note to employees.
Amazon previously offered eligible employees a $2/hour pay increase. Target, Walmart, Kroger and other retailers have taken similar steps to compensate essential workers during the pandemic.