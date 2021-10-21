Amazon delivery driver goes on wild ride with carjacking suspect in Paterson, N.J.

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man was arrested following a wild carjacking of an Amazon delivery truck in New Jersey Thursday.

A delivery driver had parked their truck near Straight Street and Fulton Street in Paterson when a suspect approached, pushed the delivery driver into the vehicle, and got behind the wheel.

At one point, the delivery driver attempted to jump out of the moving vehicle but ultimately remained in the vehicle as the suspect was speeding.

The delivery driver then noticed two police officers nearby and was able to flag them down and the officers followed after them.

During the pursuit, the truck turned onto railroad tracks, but the truck got stuck.

The suspect then got out of the vehicle and tried to run off, but police were able to take him into custody.

The delivery driver was unharmed.

Charges are pending againstthe suspect.

