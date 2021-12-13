Amazon worker cut with knife during robbery in East Harlem, police say

The incident was reported at 110th Street and 2nd Avenue around 2 p.m.
Police said the deliveryman was cut with a knife and the suspect got away with a package.
The victim was taken to Metropolitan Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Few other details were released.
ALSO READ | Some counties refuse to enforce new mask mandate in New York as it begins
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip