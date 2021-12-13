Amazon worker cut with knife during robbery in East Harlem, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Amazon worker cut with knife during robbery in NYC: Police

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police say an Amazon employee was cut with a knife during a robbery in Manhattan on Monday afternoon.

The incident was reported at 110th Street and 2nd Avenue around 2 p.m.

Police said the deliveryman was cut with a knife and the suspect got away with a package.



The victim was taken to Metropolitan Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Few other details were released.

ALSO READ | Some counties refuse to enforce new mask mandate in New York as it begins
EMBED More News Videos

N.J. Burkett reports on the mask mandate from the East Side.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east harlemmanhattannew york cityamazonstabbingdelivery servicearmed robbery
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: Global cases up 11% last week, omicron risk high
31 CityMDs temporarily close, NY opens more COVID testing sites
Eric Adams to be sworn in as NYC mayor after Times Square ball drop
Son accused of shooting parents on Christmas in LI mansion
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Mom: Amazon Alexa encouraged child to touch coin to exposed outlet
Show More
Queen Mary 2 cruise won't return to NY amid COVID concerns
NJ city implements mask mandate as COVID cases soar statewide
Which states are raising the minimum wage in 2022
AccuWeather: Damp start then mostly cloudy
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
More TOP STORIES News