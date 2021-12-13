Amazon worker cut with knife during robbery in East Harlem, police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11334443" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> N.J. Burkett reports on the mask mandate from the East Side.

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police say an Amazon employee was cut with a knife during a robbery in Manhattan on Monday afternoon.The incident was reported at 110th Street and 2nd Avenue around 2 p.m.Police said the deliveryman was cut with a knife and the suspect got away with a package.The victim was taken to Metropolitan Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Few other details were released.----------