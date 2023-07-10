7 On Your Side: Amazon Prime Days deals vs. duds

Tuesday marks the start of Amazon Prime Day, 2 days, and 48 hours of, hopefully, great deals offered on Amazon.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tuesday marks the start of Amazon Prime Day, 2 days, and 48 hours of, hopefully, great deals offered on Amazon.

But how do you separate the deals from the duds? And, how can we get great deals locally?

"What are you shopping for on Amazon Prime Days?" 7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda asked.

"A watch, electronics, and gift for my mother," said Marvin Rosa, a Prime member.

Rosa is primed for Prime Days, which promises epic deals from now until July 12.

At the New York Times's Wirecutter testing studio, they've sorted through hundreds of items before recommending Prime Picks.

"We want to make sure things will last things that will last a while," said Ignacia Fulcher, Supervising Editor, Wirecutter.

Fulcher says their deal hunters like the Echo portable Bluetooth speaker.

"We like the Echo Dot because you can hook it up to Bluetooth and you can play music and it even has an alarm clock," Fulcher said.

Amazon's own slew of products should be slashed for the two-day sales event, like the Amazon Fire 43-inch TV, Kindle tablet reader, all models of portable audio, and Smarthome devices.

Apple products, cheapest on Black Friday usually, see markdowns during Prime Days. Look for price drops on the iPad and Apple Macbook Air, and the Apple Watch, but inventory will be limited.

"I would go and lean on lightning deals which are limited stock for a certain amount of time, 4 to 14 hours, more of a chance to get the stock you want," Fulcher said.

Click on "watch" for lightning deals or get alerts through the Amazon shopping app.

You'll get notified the second the deal goes live.

"A lot of what we see is prices that are the same as you'll see throughout the year. There is a lot of that. So, they just marketed it as a Prime Day deal. And really it was the same price two days ago," said Samantha Gordon, Consumer Reports.

Gordon says Amazon Prime Day duds are on mattresses and large appliances, stick to big holiday weekends for the best prices on those.

But, strollers and grills are two big Prime Day deals.

Small kitchen gadgets like air fryers, blenders, and rice cookers will be heavily marketed as markdowns so use a tool to price compare before adding to cart.

"Don't buy something because it looks flashy, make sure you're reading reviews to make sure you're not just getting swayed by a good price," Gordon said.

Other retailers have rolled out their sales to compete with Amazon Prime Days.

Find and compare deals here: https://blackfriday.com/news/black-friday-july-sales

Dell, Macy's, Target, Best Buy, Wayfair, Kohls, Walmart, and Nordstrom all have Black Friday in July pricing.

Independent retailers like PC Richard will price beat any Prime price.

Bookshop.org is offering free shipping in its anti-Prime push to support small booksellers.

"We are an alternative to Amazon for people who buy books online but support local bookstores at the same time," said Andy Hunter, Bookshop.org, founder and CEO.

You can also shop locally by clicking on Amazon's support small page https://www.amazon.com/b?ie=UTF8 &node=21429425011 which features small business owners by region.

You have to be a Prime member to take advantage of the sales. It costs $180 a year, and there are discounts for students and those on assistance.

But, if you want to enjoy Prime pricing and don't want to pay $15 bucks a month, sign up for a trial 30-day membership; You can get all the discounts of Prime Days this week. Just don't forget to cancel after the free month is up.

