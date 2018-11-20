AMBER ALERT

Amber Alert: 1-year-old girl in 'imminent danger' after abduction in Rochester, New York

ROCHESTER, New York (WABC) --
Officials released an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old girl after she was abducted in Rochester, New York.

Police said the child, Ta-Niyah Williams, was taken around 8 p.m. Monday under circumstances that lead investigators to believe that she is in "imminent danger."

Authorities said Ta-Niyah was allegedly taken by 27-year-old Terrence Williams, who was last seen traveling on Dewey Avenue in Rochester.

Ta-Niyah is described as a black female with short, black hair and brown eye who is approximately 3 feet tall and weighs about 22 pounds.

Terrence is described as a black male with short blond hair and hazel eyes. He is approximately 5-foot-6 and weighs about 140 pounds.

Anyone with any information on this abduction is asked to call the Rochester Police Department at (866)N Y S-AMBER or dial 911 to provide information on a report or sighting.

