Officials released an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old girl after she was abducted in Rochester, New York.Police said the child, Ta-Niyah Williams, was taken around 8 p.m. Monday under circumstances that lead investigators to believe that she is in "imminent danger."Authorities said Ta-Niyah was allegedly taken by 27-year-old Terrence Williams, who was last seen traveling on Dewey Avenue in Rochester.Ta-Niyah is described as a black female with short, black hair and brown eye who is approximately 3 feet tall and weighs about 22 pounds.Terrence is described as a black male with short blond hair and hazel eyes. He is approximately 5-foot-6 and weighs about 140 pounds.Anyone with any information on this abduction is asked to call the Rochester Police Department at (866)N Y S-AMBER or dial 911 to provide information on a report or sighting.