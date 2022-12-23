Amber Alert Ohio: Missing baby found after woman suspected of kidnapping him, twin arrested in IN

Nalah Jackson, 24, arrested in connection with case

The Thomas twins were abducted in a running car in Ohio, police said. Now, both young boys have been found, and Nalah Jackson has been arrested.

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A 5-month-old child kidnapped from Ohio has been found safe in Indiana.

Kyair and Kason Thomas were kidnapped Monday in Columbus, CNN reported.

The twins were in their mother's 2010 Honda Accord when it was stolen from outside a pizza restaurant.

Kyair was found abandoned near the Dayton International Airport early Tuesday morning.

SEE MORE: Amber Alert Ohio: Search for 5-month-old boy, suspected kidnapper continues into 2nd day

Kason was found in the stolen car Thursday in Indianapolis.

Police said he is in good health and was being taken to a hospital to be checked out.

Nalah Jackson, 24, has been arrested in the case.

Police said they do not believe Jackson has any connection with the mother or the twin boys.