Suspect arrested in Newark carjacking of vehicle with child inside

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police say they have arrested the suspect who allegedly stole a vehicle with a child still inside earlier this week.

Authorities say 40-year-old Shanita Rose of Newark stole the car Tuesday. Details of her arrest are not yet known.

Rose faces charges of carjacking, kidnapping, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police say as the 3-year-old's father left his car to drop off parts at a store in Newark, Rose jumped in and took off while the 3-year-old was inside.

An Amber Alert was issued while authorities searched for the young boy.

The car was found abandoned in Jersey City with the child inside and unharmed.

The father was reunited with his son after he was checked out at the hospital and said his child was OK and things were fine.

Anyone with information about Rose is asked to call the Police Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

