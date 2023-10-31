A child and car have been found after an Amber Alert was issued for a missing 3-year-old child last seen in Newark.

Child, car found in Jersey City after Amber Alert issued in Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A child and car have been found in Jersey City after an Amber Alert was issued for a missing 3-year-old in Newark.

Police responded to the 100 block of Wilson Avenue just after 8 a.m. on a call of a carjacked vehicle taken with a child left inside.

An Amber Alert was issued at 9:55 a.m.

The Essex County Sheriff's Office said the child was found around 10:30 a.m. in Jersey City.

The child was unharmed.

Few details have been released.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

