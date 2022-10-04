Amber Alert issued in Maine for 2 kids who could be in Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey -- An Amber Alert has been issued in Maine for two children who may be in Newark, New Jersey.
Police say 8-year-old Aleeah Patrock and 6-year-old Vincent Patrock were taken on Monday by their mother.
Alexandra Vincent, 27, is believed to be driving a silver 2021 Toyota Rav 4 with Maine Breast Cancer plate L U L O U.
A phone ping from 3:30 p.m. Tuesday showed they were in Newark, New Jersey.
Aleeah was described as 4 feet tall, 75 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes and Vincent was described as 3 feet 11 inches tall, 50 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Saco Police Department at 207-287-4535.
