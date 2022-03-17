Long Island senior takes third place in prestigious Regeneron Science Talent Search

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11489007" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Eyewitness News reporter Stacey Sager met with twin boys from LI who are two of 300 selected semifinalists from across the country in this year's science talent search.

STONY BROOK, Long Island (WABC) -- A Long Island high school senior took home third place in this prestigious Regeneron Science Talent Search.Amber Luo, who lives in Stony Brook and attends Ward Melville High School, earned $150,000 for developing software -- called RiboBayes -- that helps researchers better understand the underlying causes of diseases, including Alzheimer's and cancer.RiboBayes identifies key regions known as "ribosome pause sites" along a cell's mRNA transcripts that regulate protein synthesis.Her tool reveals critical insights into how ribosome pause site expressions is altered by diseases.By providing greater ability to locate and evaluate the key components of protein synthesis that occur at these ribosome pause sites, RiboBayes enables researchers to gain a more complete view of the mechanisms underlying a wide range of diseases.Six other Long Islanders were finalists as well, including 17-year-old Hailee Youn, of Roslyn.Youn was named the Seaborg Award winner and given the opportunity to speak on behalf of the Regeneron Science Talent Search Class of 2022.The 40 finalists chose her as the student who most exemplifies their class and the extraordinary attributes of nuclear chemist Glenn T. Seaborg, who won the Nobel Prize for Chemistry in 1951 and served on the Society's Board of Trustees for 30 years.The first-place winner was Christine Ye, of Sammamish, Washington, who won $250,000 for her project, which analyzed the gravitational waves emitted from huge collisions between neutron stars and black holes.By analyzing data gathered at the LIGO gravitational wave observatory, where scientists use data from these waves to measure astronomical objects, she showed that a quickly spinning neutron star could be extra massive, even larger than a typical neutron star, but still smaller than a black hole.----------