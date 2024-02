Ambulance stops to help teen driver after narrowly avoiding rolling car | VIDEO

PEABODY, Mass. -- Ambulance dashcam video shows a car flipping across I-95 in Massachusetts, nearly hitting the ambulance, which had a patient inside.

It happened in Peabody, north of Boston, on Tuesday afternoon.

The paramedics stopped to check on the car's driver, a 17-year-old boy who was not seriously injured, before they continued on, safely delivering their original patient to the hospital.