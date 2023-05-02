'American Idol' fans vote in Top 7 contestants; judges surprise all with extra 'save'

We were told three "American Idol" hopefuls would be going home on Monday night, but of course, there was an Idol twist.

HOLLYWOOD -- We were told three "American Idol" hopefuls would be going home on Monday night, but of course, there was an Idol twist.

The judges were able to save one of the bottom three performers: Oliver Steele, Marybeth Byrd, and Tyson Venegas.

In the end, the two singers who said goodbye were Byrd and Venegas.

"I'm just so proud to be part of such a talented season," said Byrd. "I'm proud of all the friendships I've made and I can't wait to go home and watch them kill it!"

"I'm super grateful to be in this position and to even make it this far is super crazy," said Venegas. "There's so much talent here."

This week's competition involved the "Judge's Song Contest."

Each of the contestants performed a song from a list of tunes recommended by the Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

The eight performers who will still be in the competition for another week include: Zachariah Smith, Haven Madison, We Ani, Oliver Steele, Warren Peay, Iam Tongi, Megan Danielle, and Colin Stough.

Plus, here's a twist we already know about for the live show next Sunday, May 7: Judges Perry and Richie are heading to England to participate in King Charles' coronation ceremony.

Host Ryan Seacrest announced their one-week replacements will be Alanis Morissette and Ed Sheeran.