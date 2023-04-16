2 singers hailing from the Tri-state area compete on American Idol

One contestant from Buffalo and another from Harlem represent our area as all 26 contestants sing their hearts out Sunday night.

Watch American Idol on Sunday and Monday at 8/7c on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- America finally gets the chance to vote for their favorite singers on American Idol.

The top 26 contestants have shown their skills thus far, but two contestants in particular hail from New York.

Matt Wilson, 21, is from Buffalo and is performing Sunday night. He was mentored by Soul and R &B artist Allen Stone.

Matt says he believes his performance Sunday night will be his best ever. He's excited that viewers get the chance to vote.

Then on Monday night, We Ani will perform. She grew up in Paterson, New Jersey, but currently lives in Harlem.

Way amazed the judges and viewers with her singing voice, which is totally different from her speaking voice.

"I'm working, I'm reaching for it. I love you guys, thank you so much for the constant support, especially my Harlem family," Ani said to her fans in a video.

Be sure to watch American Idol Sunday night and Monday night at 8 p.m. on Channel 7.

See more of American Idol 2023: http://www.americanidol.com

Like American Idol on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AmericanIdol

Follow American Idol on Twitter: https://twitter.com/americanidol

Follow American Idol on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/americanidol/

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.