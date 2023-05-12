American Idol: Wé Ani all smiles ahead of Disney night!

Wé Ani is among the final 5 "American Idol" contestants who will take on fan-favorite Disney hits in hopes of making it to the finale.

Watch American Idol on Sunday at 8/7c on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.

NEW YORK -- Wé Ani is among the final 5 "American Idol" contestants who will take on fan-favorite Disney hits in hopes of making it to the finale.

Call it the right song at the right time for Harlem's Wé Ani, who sang a classic tune made famous by Whitney Houston to help propel this dynamic singer into the top five.

Wé Ani said she resisted the temptation to sing the song earlier in the competition and waited for just the right moment that came a couple of weeks ago.

She followed that performance with a stunning rendition of Alanis Morrisette's 'Uninvited" on last week's show.

Now she is much closer to winning this competition.

Raised in New Jersey, Wé Ani now calls Harlem home, though she hasn't spent much time there recently.

She says she finds inspiration and love in the comments of local fans that she reads on social media.

The Top 5 perform Disney classics LIVE and America votes for the Top 3 on Sunday night.

Sofia Carson mentors the contestants at Disneyland Resort, Halle Bailey performs while Sara Bareilles also takes the Idol stage in Sunday's episode of "American Idol."

Tuen in Sunday, May 14 at 8:00 p.m. on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu.

