Officers help mother deliver baby girl at apartment in Amityville

AMITYVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- Two officers used their wits and ingenuity to help a woman deliver a baby at her home on Long Island on Thursday.

Officers Michael Stroehlein and Diego Montero responded to 50 Greybarn Lane in Amityville around 7:45 a.m. after receiving a 911 call about a woman in labor.

When the officers arrived, they found the mother, 33-year-old Stefanie Andrade, in labor in the bathroom for her apartment.

The officers assisted Andrade in delivering the baby girl and then used a shoelace to tie off the umbilical cord until EMTs arrived.

The mother and baby, named Callie, were taken to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip.

They are both expected to be just fine.

