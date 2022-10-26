Popular antibiotic used to treat pediatric infections is in short supply

Makers of amoxicillin are reporting supply shortages, as flu season is just beginning.

Many parents rely on this popular antibiotic to help treat their sick kids, but this year, it is reportedly in short supply.

Three of the top four makers of amoxicillin are reporting supply constraints in the United States. The drug is commonly used to treat many illnesses, like ear and throat infections, in children.

Liquid amoxicillin, one of the most popular forms of the medicine, is experiencing a good portion of the shortages just as flu season begins.

The FDA says it is working with pharmaceutical companies to help fix this issue.

