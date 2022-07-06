movie news

1st look at trailer for new film 'Amsterdam' starring Margot Robbie, Taylor Swift and more

By Megan Stone
EMBED <>More Videos

New trailer for 'Amsterdam' movie starring Margot Robbie, Taylor Swift

The first trailer for the new film "Amsterdam," which stars Margot Robbie, Taylor Swift and several other big names, is finally here.

The trailer, which dropped Wednesday, features a star-studded cast with Christian Bale, John David Washington and Robbie starring as the main characters.

The new film is an "original crime epic" set in the 1930s and follows the three characters, who "find themselves at the center of one of the most secret plots in American history," according to Variety.

The group forges a bond to protect each other as they get swept up in a conspiracy in which they're falsely accused of murdering an important individual. As the trailer promises, viewers will learn how the group "altered the course of American history."

While Grammy winner Swift isn't shown much in this first "Amsterdam" trailer, fans will catch a brief glimpse of her toward the end of the two-minute video, looking richly dressed and distraught.

The movie marks Taylor's first big-screen role following 2019's critically panned movie musical "Cats."

"Amsterdam," a 20th Century Studios film, also stars Robert De Niro, Mike Myers, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Rami Malek and Zoe Saldaña. It arrives exclusively in theaters on Nov. 4.

Disney is the parent company of 20th Century Studios, ABC News and "Good Morning America."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttaylor swiftmoviesmovie newstrailersotrc
Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures.
MOVIE NEWS
On The Red Carpet previews hot movies, shows for July
The official teaser trailer for 'Hocus Pocus 2' has arrived: Watch now
'Rise': Real-life brothers portray true story of NBA's Antetokounmpos
Michael J. Fox, Diane Warren among honorary Oscar recipients
TOP STORIES
Man slashed, nearly killed after inadvertent bump in subway station
Woman pinned under bus, rescued after being struck in crosswalk
406 NYC arrests among 1,500 in U.S. crackdown on outstanding warrants
Dog rescued from water after swimming 1.5 miles off NJ coast
Beloved New Jersey deli to close after 120 years in business
Restaurant demolition to pave way for NY revitalization project
Boy, 2, found underneath parents killed at parade shooting
Show More
NYC Ferry costing taxpayers millions, audit finds
Suspect confesses to parade attack, contemplated 2nd shooting: Police
Jury finds man guilty of murder of rapper Nipsey Hussle
Uvalde officer asked to shoot gunman before he entered school: Report
Dramatic video shows man being pulled from burning car by officers
More TOP STORIES News