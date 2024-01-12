Amtrak, New Jersey Transit service suspended between New York City and Philadelphia

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A GPS server issue is impacting both Amtrak and New Jersey Transit service in and out of New York City on Friday morning.

Major delays are being reported along the Northeast Corridor.

Amtrak said just before 9:30 a.m. that all trains operating between Philadelphia and New York Penn Station are holding until further notice.

Meanwhile, NJ Transit said rail service was suspended into and out of Penn Station New York due to the signal issues. Midtown Direct service was being diverted to Hoboken and NJ Transit rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken and 33rd St-NY.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated.

